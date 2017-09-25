“Telling the stories of the people and events in the town that we love.”

RECENT STORIES

Video: Watch the long pass that put Kellyville’s Colton Ayres on our watch list

By Micah Choquette | Sep 25, 2017

Sapulpa can’t stop Sandite running game in 31-16 loss

By Community Submission | Sep 23, 2017

Kellyville faces their first loss against Bristow

By Micah Choquette | Sep 22, 2017

LATEST STORY

Video: All the best moments from Sapulpa’s Homecoming Parade

By Micah Choquette

The homecoming parade was a warm one, but still memorable. See all the photos, and a video of the band.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tue 26

Chieftain Varsity Softball vs Bartlesville

September 26 @ 11:00 pm - September 27 @ 12:30 am
Fri 29

4th Annual Smokin in Sapulpa BBQ Cook-off

September 29 @ 9:00 am - September 30 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 29

Slippery Willy’s Cornhole Tournament

September 29 @ 2:00 pm - September 30 @ 10:00 pm
People

sapulpa-bishopric-resized

New Leadership of Sapulpa congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Photo by Meg Wingerter, The Oklahoman.

Sapulpa doctor with history of excessive prescriptions, drug trafficking allowed to keep his license

mounds-police-chief-featured

Oklahoma Representative and Senator step out in support of Mounds Police Chief

IMG_2318

Planned apartment complex raises concerns about flooding

hood-koehn

Sapulpa Police make arrest in alleged sexual abuse of 4-year-old

2018-ok-teacher-finalist-featured

Drumight, Sand Springs make 2018 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists, Rising Stars Announced

Business

Sapulpa Cinema 8 is now rebranded as B&B Theaters

Sapulpa theater gets new signage, re-opening date; will accept MoviePass

20626380_1482895388435696_463693519988291351_o

Sapulpa Cinema 8 Theater Closes for “Major Renovations,” including New Seating

water-street-tattoo-sign

Mission Street Tattoo becomes Water Street Tattoo, opens tomorrow

19420751_1688077201221788_9077489861424672698_n

You’ve got one week to get some Livin’ Green deals before they’re gone forever

10-Lassiter Wolff (2)

Sapulpa’s Dr. Travis Wolff wins Excellence in Innovation Award

16797187_967626493368606_2896518201595931506_o

Back to the Future: Signs of the Times Brings Back Iconic Old Sign

Nearby

coltonspass

Video: Watch the long pass that put Kellyville’s Colton Ayres on our watch list

image-uploaded-from-ios

Kellyville faces their first loss against Bristow

hayden-td-perry

Live Kellyville Vs Bristow

mounds-police-chief-porter-alone

Mounds Police Chief will no longer post bible verses on department Facebook Page

hayden-td-perry

Kellyville Ponies stomp out Perry Maroons in homecoming game

LIVE KELLYVILLE VS PERRY

Schools

img_8330

Video: All the best moments from Sapulpa’s Homecoming Parade

Quarterback Eli Williams

Sapulpa can’t stop Sandite running game in 31-16 loss

041

Photos: Sapulpa Varsity Places First at Cross Country Invitational

IMG_2261

All the best photos from the Chieftains vs Yellowjackets game.

IMG_2204

Chieftains are stung after loss to Choctaw Yellowjackets in first home game

IMG_9753

Lady Chieftains Fall to Sandites at 12-4 Home Game