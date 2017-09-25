RECENT STORIES Video: Watch the long pass that put Kellyville’s Colton Ayres on our watch list By Micah Choquette | Sep 25, 2017 Sapulpa can’t stop Sandite running game in 31-16 loss By Community Submission | Sep 23, 2017 Kellyville faces their first loss against Bristow By Micah Choquette | Sep 22, 2017 Read all of the latest headlines. LATEST STORY Video: All the best moments from Sapulpa’s Homecoming Parade By Micah Choquette The homecoming parade was a warm one, but still memorable. See all the photos, and a video of the band. RECENT STORIES Video: Watch the long pass that put Kellyville’s Colton Ayres on our watch list By Micah Choquette | Sep 25, 2017 Sapulpa can’t stop Sandite running game in 31-16 loss By Community Submission | Sep 23, 2017 Kellyville faces their first loss against Bristow By Micah Choquette | Sep 22, 2017 Read all of the latest headlines. UPCOMING EVENTS « September 2017 » S M T W T F S 27 28 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Tue 26 Chieftain Varsity Softball vs Bartlesville September 26 @ 11:00 pm - September 27 @ 12:30 am Fri 29 4th Annual Smokin in Sapulpa BBQ Cook-off September 29 @ 9:00 am - September 30 @ 5:00 pm Fri 29 Slippery Willy’s Cornhole Tournament September 29 @ 2:00 pm - September 30 @ 10:00 pm Submit Your Event Follow Us on Instagram Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Stay Locally Informed Subscribe to the weekly email. Please enter your name. Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe! Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again. People New Leadership of Sapulpa congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sapulpa doctor with history of excessive prescriptions, drug trafficking allowed to keep his license Oklahoma Representative and Senator step out in support of Mounds Police Chief Planned apartment complex raises concerns about flooding Sapulpa Police make arrest in alleged sexual abuse of 4-year-old Drumight, Sand Springs make 2018 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists, Rising Stars Announced Business Sapulpa theater gets new signage, re-opening date; will accept MoviePass Sapulpa Cinema 8 Theater Closes for “Major Renovations,” including New Seating Mission Street Tattoo becomes Water Street Tattoo, opens tomorrow You’ve got one week to get some Livin’ Green deals before they’re gone forever Sapulpa’s Dr. Travis Wolff wins Excellence in Innovation Award Back to the Future: Signs of the Times Brings Back Iconic Old Sign Latest from SapulpaJobs.comDirect Support ProfessionalWater Treatment Lab TechCemetery OperatorMusic DirectorPT Animal Control Officer Nearby Video: Watch the long pass that put Kellyville’s Colton Ayres on our watch list Kellyville faces their first loss against Bristow Live Kellyville Vs Bristow Mounds Police Chief will no longer post bible verses on department Facebook Page Kellyville Ponies stomp out Perry Maroons in homecoming game LIVE KELLYVILLE VS PERRY Schools Video: All the best moments from Sapulpa’s Homecoming Parade Sapulpa can’t stop Sandite running game in 31-16 loss Photos: Sapulpa Varsity Places First at Cross Country Invitational All the best photos from the Chieftains vs Yellowjackets game. Chieftains are stung after loss to Choctaw Yellowjackets in first home game Lady Chieftains Fall to Sandites at 12-4 Home Game